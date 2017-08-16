Vehicle fire blocking 2 lanes of EB I-10 near Ruthrauff - Tucson News Now

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two lanes of eastbound I-10 near Ruthrauff are blocked because of a vehicle fire, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Emergency crews are on the scene.  

Drivers are advised to use caution when in the area as traffic is slow, and use an alternate route if possible. 

