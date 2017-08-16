Businesses around UA eager for student spending

University of Arizona students started the big move in on Wednesday. By the time it's all done more than 6,500 undergrads will move into the UA residence halls.
University of Arizona students started the big move in on Wednesday. By the time it's all done more than 6,500 undergrads will move into the UA residence halls.
The City of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it’s possible that some of the crimes could have been prevented.
The City of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it’s possible that some of the crimes could have been prevented.
Pima County is reaching out to the Milwaukee Brewers baseball organization offering it a place to hold its major league spring training games. The Brewers are looking for a place to play following a contract issue with Glendale, Arizona and a stadium proposal which failed in Gilbert.
Pima County is reaching out to the Milwaukee Brewers baseball organization offering it a place to hold its major league spring training games. The Brewers are looking for a place to play following a contract issue with Glendale, Arizona and a stadium proposal which failed in Gilbert.
You don't have to walk far down University Boulevard to find the signs of students returning to the University of Arizona campus. Sidewalks are filling up and shops have "Hiring Now" signs in their windows.
You don't have to walk far down University Boulevard to find the signs of students returning to the University of Arizona campus. Sidewalks are filling up and shops have "Hiring Now" signs in their windows.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Cameras from WMC Action News 5 crews captured coverage of the "swift and unexpected" death of Elvis Presley this week 40 years ago.
Cameras from WMC Action News 5 crews captured coverage of the "swift and unexpected" death of Elvis Presley this week 40 years ago.