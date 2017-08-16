Adoption fees waived at PACC during Clear the Shelter event

This Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20 are your best chances to find your 'fur'ever friend at the Pima Animal Care Center, thanks to the "Clear the Shelters" event.

“We’re excited to be part of this effort, which not only brings national recognition to our shelter pets, but also reaches out to our entire community, reminding them that we are at capacity, and this is the very best selection of cats, dogs, puppies and kittens they will see all year,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC director, in a recent news release.

PACC is waiving adoption fees for all pets (there will be a $18 licensing fee for adult dogs), with the hopes of clearing much needed space in the shelter. This is the third year that PACC will participate in the campaign.

As part of this campaign, Telemundo Arizona will air a special day-long program on Aug. 19 that raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues animal shelters face, particularly during the summer months due to spring litters. Locally, viewers can tune-in at KHRR-TV Channel 40 Tucson.

There are more than 650 pets at PACC, according to the release and they are waiting for their new forever homes.

Interested in adopting? Check out the pets that are available here: dogs, cats, or head to the shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

All adopted pets will be spayed/neutered, have their current shots, microchipped, and have one free vet visit.

