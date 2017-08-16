Help 'Clear the Shelter' at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & - Tucson News Now

Help 'Clear the Shelter' at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Help clear the shelter at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. (Source: Hermitage No-Kill Cat shelter & Sanctuary) Help clear the shelter at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. (Source: Hermitage No-Kill Cat shelter & Sanctuary)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for the 'purr'fect feline companion?  This Saturday, Aug. 19 might just be the best time, as the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is participating in the Clear the Shelter campaign. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Telemundo in their annual Clear the Shelters event,” said Lee Bucyk, Director of Development & Marketing for The Hermitage, in a recent news release. “For over 50 years, our continued Mission has been to find loving and caring homes for as many of our kitties as possible, in addition to spearheading the advancement of a No-Kill Pima County.”

The shelter will offer low cost adoption fees on all the shelter's cats, on that Saturday.  

“Kittens will be priced at $15, adult cats under age 7 will be $15, and our senior cats will be $5.00,” Bucyk said. “Each cat adoption includes spay/neuter, vaccination, microchip and free wellness exam.”

For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit Hermitagecatshelter.org or www.ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet. 

To access information in Spanish, please visit  www.DesocuparLosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparLosAlbergues and #AmoAMiMascota.

