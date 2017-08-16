Pima County hoping to bring baseball spring training back

A Phoenix suburb has told the Milwaukee Brewers it will not be approving taxpayer dollars for a potential baseball spring training facility in the town.
Pima County is reaching out to the Milwaukee Brewers baseball organization offering it a place to hold its major league spring training games. The Brewers are looking for a place to play following a contract issue with Glendale, Arizona and a stadium proposal which failed in Gilbert.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
A Phoenix suburb has told the Milwaukee Brewers it will not be approving taxpayer dollars for a potential baseball spring training facility in the town.
Cholla and Marana both return a pair of top pass catchers.
A trip that saw the Houston Astros drop six of the first seven games ended on a much-needed positive note for the AL West leaders.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Cameras from WMC Action News 5 crews captured coverage of the "swift and unexpected" death of Elvis Presley this week 40 years ago.
