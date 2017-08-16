Public invited to sign up for Casa Grande Border Patrol Citizen’s Academy

Those interested in learning all about various aspects of law enforcement, don't forget to sign up for this free program.

The Casa Grande Border Patrol Station is taking applications for its 'Citizen's Academy' winter session set to begin on Oct. 4, according to a news release.

Each session consists of classes, discussions, scenarios and demonstrations to provide community members an in-depth view into various areas of law enforcement and the daily operations of securing Arizona’s southern border.

Classes are held one night per week for seven weeks; each focusing on a different aspect of what Border Patrol agents do on a daily basis. Participants also get a brief overview of various laws agents must know prior to graduating from the Border Patrol Academy.

The Border Patrol’s primary purpose for offering this introductory course is to give attendees a better understanding of U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations and how agents conduct enforcement duties.

All materials are provided, however applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet certain application requirements.

For more information, contact the Tucson Sector’s Public Affairs Office at (520) 748-3210, or the Casa Grande Border Patrol Border Community Liaison Office at (520) 836-7812.

