Public invited to sign up for Casa Grande Border Patrol Citizen’s Academy

KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
Looking for the 'purr'fect feline companion? This Saturday, Aug. 19 might just be the best time, as the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is participating in the Clear the Shelter campaign.
This weekend is your best chances to find your 'fur'ever friend at the Pima Animal Care Center, thanks to the "Clear the Shelters" event.
Three vehicles were damaged and interstate travel slowed to a crawl after a flat tire caused a truck to catch fire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The woman accused of causing a fatal crash and several hit-and-run accidents in Tucson in late July is now facing a murder charge.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.
