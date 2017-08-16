Property crime on the rise in one Tucson neighborhood

The City of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it’s possible that some of the crimes could have been prevented.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
The woman accused of causing a fatal crash and several hit-and-run accidents in Tucson in late July is now facing a murder charge.
An Arizona woman accused of having sex with children and selling videos of the assaults may have been caught thanks to Pokémon Go, authorities said.
Nine people have died and another 15 have been injured because of wrong way drivers this year in Arizona. A local lawmaker is floating a new bill she hopes will put a stop to the problem.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Cameras from WMC Action News 5 crews captured coverage of the "swift and unexpected" death of Elvis Presley this week 40 years ago.
