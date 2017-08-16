Property crime on the rise in one Tucson neighborhood

Crime on the rise in one midtown neighborhood. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The City of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it is possible that some of the crimes could be prevented.

Tucson News Now learned that most of the increases have been in and around the midtown area.

We checked crimereports.com and found that the Edgebrooke Village 2 neighborhood has been hit pretty hard recently. They have seen more than 15 property crimes in the last six months, including home burglaries, stolen cars, or car break-ins.

The catch in these cases, some of the homeowners and car owners left their doors and windows unlocked, making it easy for the bad guys to get access to valuable items.



We spoke with the HOA president Diane Sauer about this problem.

Sauer has been living in her home for the last 24 years. She tells us, when she first moved here there were very little concerns about crime. However, that has changed in the last few years.

“We have seen a huge increase in the crime in our area, I know it is rampant in all the areas. But ours of course is what we concerned about," said Sauer.

The group recently held a community meeting with local law enforcement, to talk about protecting home and vehicles and avoiding crime.

Out of the 171 homes in the neighborhood, they only had six people show up.

Despite the low turnout, the group is reminding their residents to be vigilant. This means, locking doors and windows for cars and homes.

The Tucson Police Department is offering a few tips to protect your home:

Make your home a hard target for criminals.

Make sure the landscaping is trimmed, so thieves can’t hide behind tall brush.

If you’re going out of town, put lights on a timer and have family or friends check on the property.

Take pictures or write down serial numbers of valuable items. That way, if those things are stolen and then recovered, they can be returned to you.

