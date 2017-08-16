SILVER ALERT canceled, elderly Surprise man found safe - Tucson News Now

SILVER ALERT canceled, elderly Surprise man found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Gary Blair (Source: Surprise Police Department) Gary Blair (Source: Surprise Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Surprise Police Department is reporting that Gary Blair has been found safe and is back home tonight. 

According to SPD, Blair had been missing since 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.  

