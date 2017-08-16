SILVER ALERT canceled, elderly Surprise man found safe

The Surprise Police Department is reporting that Gary Blair has been found safe and is back home tonight.

YOUR Surprise Police Department is pleased to announce that Mr. Blair has returned home in good condition. https://t.co/3Tq4NC36z7 — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) August 17, 2017

According to SPD, Blair had been missing since 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

