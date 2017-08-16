Volunteer members of B-Troop, US 4th Cavalry will conduct a living history event at Fort Bowie National Historic Site next month.

Mounted members of the cavalry will ride through the park and conduct a special ceremony at the old post cemetery. The ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 am, after which the cavalry will ride to the fort ruins and visitor center.

B-Troop members will be available to answer questions and talk with the public. If you plan to attend the ceremony, please allow enough time to hike 0.75 mile from the parking area to the cemetery.



In addition, a special exhibit about Buffalo Soldiers will be on display in the park visitor center and living history programs will be offered throughout the day. Take a step back in time, explore Fort Bowie, and learn more about those soldiers that lived and worked here.



Fort Bowie is a hike-in site; to access the visitor center, prepare for a 3 mile round trip hike.

Please ensure you have water, snacks, and appropriate footwear for your visit.

If you are unable to make the hike, consider using the alternative handicap access road.

For more information, contact the Fort Bowie NHS Visitor Center at 520-847-2500 x25 or go to www.nps.gov/fobo.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.