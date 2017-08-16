Living History Event at Fort Bowie National Historic Site

The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
The Surprise Police Department has said that Blair was found safe and is back home.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Justin Holguin. CCSO Douglas patrol district received information about possible criminal activity on July 31, 2017, at an address in the 2000 block of Primrose Street in Douglas.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
