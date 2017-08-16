CCSO searching for Douglas man wanted on a felony warrant

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Justin Holguin.

CCSO Douglas patrol district received information about possible criminal activity on July 31, 2017, at an address in the 2000 block of Primrose Street in Douglas, in which Holguin is listed as a resident.

A search warrant was issued for the house. According to a CCSO release, deputies found 252 pounds of marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana being grown, a shotgun and a rifle during the search.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Holguin for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession-use of a weapon during a drug offense and production of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Holguin is asked to call CCSO at (520) 432-9502.

CCSO is continuing the investigation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.