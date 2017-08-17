Tucson Police searching for robbery suspect

The Pima Federal Credit Union on north Pantano Road was robbed around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

A man walked into the PFCU and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Dugan. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and walked out.

No injuries were reported, according to TPD.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

