AZ Supreme Court expected to rule in lawsuit over destruction of seized guns

It's a battle between the City of Tucson and the state over the destruction of seized guns and the high court in the state is expected to announce their decision Thursday.

The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?

A Tucson ordinance passed in 2005 allows the city to destroy seized guns. However, a 2013 state law requires confiscated guns to be sold by cities.

If cities don't comply, the state can withhold millions of dollars in state funding under SB 1487, which was passed last year.

In this case, close to $170 million In state funding could be on the line.

The city argues the state constitution gives Tucson the right set their own policies when it comes to local issues and the state can't threaten to withhold money.

Arizona attorney general Mark brnovich sued the city last year.

The Arizona Supreme Court heard arguments in February and is expected to announce their decision Thursday, Aug. 17.

Tucson City Council voted to temporarily stop destroying seized guns late last year, until this lawsuit played out in court.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.