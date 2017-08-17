Trier-Ayton combo power Arizona Basketball to 99-74 victory

UA is coming off a 9-9-1 season in which they failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
UA is coming off a 9-9-1 season in which they failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
The University of Arizona Wildcats used strong second and third quarters to propel themselves to a 99-74 victory over the Mataro All-Stars.
The University of Arizona Wildcats used strong second and third quarters to propel themselves to a 99-74 victory over the Mataro All-Stars.
Every dream about playing hoops along Lute Olson, Damon Stoudamire, and Mike Bibby?
Every dream about playing hoops along Lute Olson, Damon Stoudamire, and Mike Bibby?