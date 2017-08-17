Trier-Ayton combo power Arizona Basketball to 99-74 victory

The University of Arizona Wildcats used strong second and third quarters to propel themselves to a 99-74 victory over the Mataro All-Stars in UA's second exhibition of its Spanish foreign tour.

Junior Allonzo Trier filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Freshman Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double in Barcelona after scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Arizona will wrap up their Spanish foreign tour when they face Mataro Parc Boet on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. (MST).

You can read more about this game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

