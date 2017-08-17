Arizona Soccer opens season on Friday at No. 16 Oklahoma

The 2017 regular season is officially here as the Arizona women’s soccer team is set to face the 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla. On Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. MST.

UA began head coach Tony Amato’s 4th season by winning a pair of exhibition games last weekend beating Grand Canyon (3-0) and UTEP (2-1).

Freshman Amanda Porter and senior Cali Crisler both scored a pair of goals in the matches.

The Wildcats completed their 2016 campaign with a .500 record of 9-9-1 (4-7 Pac-12) finishing 7th on conference play.

Senior Gabi Stoian is poised to finish her career as the most decorated player in Arizona history.

The Scottsdale native has 25 goals, 20 assists and 70 points in her three-year career and is in striking distance of breaking all three of those records in 2017.

The Wildcats are led between the pipes by junior goal keeper Lainey Burdette who posted seven shutouts last season. She is currently ninth all-time in Arizona history with 111 career saves.

The Sooners beat UA 2-1 last season in Tucson. Friday’s game will be aired live on the Fox Sports Go app as well as Fox College Sports Atlantic.

