TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. AZ Supreme Court expected to rule in lawsuit over destruction of seized guns

It's a battle between the City of Tucson and the state over the destruction of seized guns and the high court in the state is expected to announce their decision Thursday, Aug 17.

The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?

A Tucson ordinance passed in 2005 allows the city to destroy seized guns. However, a 2013 state law requires confiscated guns to be sold by cities.

2. UPDATE: TPD identify the man killed in a shooting near UA Tech Park

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man, identified as 35-year-old Thomas Allen Dickinson.

According to a TPD news release, the shooting took place after an altercation between an on-duty security guard and Dickinson, in the desert northeast of the intersection of South Kolb Road and East Science Park Drive.

The security guard told officers an unknown man had thrown a rock at his marked security vehicle while he was stopped at the red light at East Science Park Drive.

The security guard he fired a shot at the man after he picked up a large rock, hitting him once.

3. Property crime on the rise in one Tucson neighborhood

The City of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it is possible that some of the crimes could be prevented.

Tucson News Now learned that most of the increases have been in and around the midtown area.

The catch in these cases, some of the homeowners and car owners left their doors and windows unlocked, making it easy for the bad guys to get access to valuable items.

HAPPENING TODAY

University of Arizona students continue the big move in today. By the time it's all done more than 6,500 undergrads will have moved into the UA residence halls.

Traffic is expected to be heavy around the campus.

For people moving in, university faculty want drivers to follow the instructions of traffic enforcement officers instead of relying on GPS. They say some of the streets that are normally two-way, turn to one-way streets, and that is not always reflected on maps.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be sunny with low humidity.

Highs will be near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

