Pet Pals: Meet Gus

This week's Pet Pal is "Gus!"



This adorable, 10-year-old Boxer is looking for his fur-ever home!



Gus came to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray, so they don't know much about his history.



He's listed as a senior, so his adoption fee is only $50! (Plus a $19 licensing fee). He's still full of life and will make a lucky family very happy.



If you'd like to take Gus home, call HSSAZ at 520-327-6088 or visit the main campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd.



HSSAZ is also in the second phase of their 2018 "Cool Cats of Southern Arizona Calendar" contest.



For more information visit http://www.gogophotocontest.com/hssaz.



