PRESIDENTIAL TWEETS: Trump targets Flake, laments removal of Confederate monuments

By Tucson News Now Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Tucson News Now) -

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Aug. 17, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.

Mr. Trump's tweet on Flake came just before 4 a.m. Arizona time and said: "Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!"

Just after 6 a.m. he said in a multi-tweet series:

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

