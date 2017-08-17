PRESIDENTIAL TWEETS: Trump targets Flake, laments removal of Confederate monuments

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
The city of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it’s possible that some of the crimes could have been prevented.
The city of Tucson is seeing a rise in property crimes, but it’s possible that some of the crimes could have been prevented.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.