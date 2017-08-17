UPDATE: UA basketball team safe, will return home following terrorist attack in Barcelona

The University of Arizona men's basketball team and its travel party are safe after a deadly terror attack near the team hotel in Barcelona on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the team.

The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, were in Spain for an exhibition tour.

Arizona arrived in Spain last week and was set to play its third and final exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 18.

A UA spokesman said the Wildcats will not play that game and the school is working on travel plans to return home.

Our entire travel party is safe and accounted for following the situation in Barcelona today. Our thoughts are with the people affected. — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) August 17, 2017

Several of the college teams were staying in hotels right next to where the attacks happened.

