UPDATE: UA basketball team safe, will return home following terrorist attack in Barcelona

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The University of Arizona men's basketball team and its travel party are safe after a deadly terror attack near the team hotel in Barcelona on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the team.

The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, were in Spain for an exhibition tour.

Arizona arrived in Spain last week and was set to play its third and final exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 18.

A UA spokesman said the Wildcats will not play that game and the school is working on travel plans to return home.

Several of the college teams were staying in hotels right next to where the attacks happened.

