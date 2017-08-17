Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.
The turtle flapped its flippers and headed into the surf Tuesday at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey.
Humphrey was tagged so the recovery center can keep track of its whereabouts.
The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Dec. 24. It was transferred to New Jersey's Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May. Humphrey was the recovery center's first turtle to be treated there.
No one was sure whether it was male or female because it hadn't matured enough.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour.
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
Raytheon celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning. The company will be delivering its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile.
Raytheon celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning. The company will be delivering its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.