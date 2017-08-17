OVPD seeks public's help to identify possible theft suspect

Authorities said they seized 30,000 counterfeit pills that contain the powerful opioid painkiller fentanyl in Arizona.
Following a weekend of racial clashes in Virginia, Arizona civil rights leaders have been demanding the removal of Confederate memorials around our state.
The suspect, believed to have taken the bag, is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a bright orange shirt, blue jeans that were cut at the hem, tan work boots and a white hard hat. The hard hat had a blue sticker with a logo on it.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."
