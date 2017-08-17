OVPD seeks public's help to identify possible theft suspect

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen walking away from a construction site with a bag of tools worth over $3,000.

According to OVPD, at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 a contractor working on the Leman Academy, 12255 N. La Cañada Drive, was working in the ceiling and left his tool bag at the base of the ladder. When he came back down the bag was gone.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a bright orange shirt, blue jeans that were cut at the hem, tan work boots and a white hard hat. The hard hat had a blue sticker with a logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call OVPD at 229-4900 or 88-CRIME.

