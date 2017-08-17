Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. hosts additional car seat safety class

Don't worry if you missed the previous car seat safety class, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting another class in September.

The next class will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pima County Sheriff's Operation Center at 1750 East Benson Highway.

According to PCSD, car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children from ages 1 to 19.

Studies show that a properly installed child safety or booster seat can reduce a child's risk of death by up to 71 percent and serious injury by up to 67 percent.

A certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will be at the event to provide parents with the car seat most appropriate for their child, and will assist them in the installation of the seat at the conclusion of the class.

Registration is required and class availability is limited. Only one car seat per family will be given. The funding for this class was made available through grants awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

For questions, or to sign up, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at 520-351-4615.

