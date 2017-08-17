Total Eclipse on the Road: AAA "dos & don’ts" for historic solar event

As drivers experience obstruction of sunlight when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, AAA would like to offer the following dos and don’ts for drivers.
Don't worry if you missed the previous car seat safety class, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting another class Wednesday, Sept. 13.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
Three vehicles were damaged and interstate travel slowed to a crawl after a flat tire caused a truck to catch fire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
As cleanup continues after this week's monsoon storms, Tucson drivers might notice fresh flooding and wind damage on the roads. Tucson Department of Transportation officials want you to report these issues.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."
