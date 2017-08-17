OV celebrates 20 years of arts and culture with free museum days, concerts, galleries & more

Next month, the Town of Oro Valley will celebrate its 20th anniversary of the 1% for Public Art Program, which has resulted in more than 150 pieces of public art throughout the Town.

In those 20 years, the Town’s arts and culture offerings have grown far beyond public art, to include everything from live music to gallery-style exhibits. So this September, Oro Valley invites you to join us for a month-long celebration of the arts, including free admission days at Tohono Chul Park and the Children’s Museum Oro Valley.

20th ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS



Tohono Chul Park - 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

FREE admission on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Children’s Museum Oro Valley - 11015 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101

FREE admission on Saturday, Sept.30, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Toscano Studio and Gallery - 9040 N. Oracle Road

20 percent off all art September 23 – 30, Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Toscano Gallery owner Linda Ahern is a local artist.



Mystic Rhythms Ballroom - 8035 N. Oracle Road

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (45 minute lesson and 45 minute free dance); Special $5 admission on Saturday, September 23, 2017 (paid at the door)

Join Peter Lisanti and Eileen O’Daly to learn East Coast Swing! Pre-register by calling 520-399-2464.



Lucky Cat Social Art - 7872 N. Oracle Road

Special $10 admission on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a group painting class (The White Pumpkin) for just $10. To register and learn more, visit: http://luckycatsocialart.com/event/10dollarsov/



FREE CONCERTS



The Town of Oro Valley offers free concert series every month, August through May. So even if you can’t make the September dates, visit us at www.orovalleyaz.gov for the entire year’s lineup of free music!



Oro Valley Kids Concert Series: The Adventures of Victoria the Violin - Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive

Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m.



Oro Valley Marketplace Concert Series: Greg Spivey Band (Classic Country) - Century Theatres Courtyard, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.



Oro Valley Community Center Concert Series: Gabriel Ayala - 10555 N. La Cañada Drive

Thursday, Sept. at 6 p.m.

FREE COMMUNITY ARTS & CULTURE EVENTS

Oh, for the Love of Music - Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive

Monday, Sept. 4 and Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This FREE community music group is open to musicians of all ages and skills! If you are looking for a music outlet, want to dust off your skills, or enjoy like-minded musicians, come on down and make some music with us!



Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch - Saturday, Sept.9, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Enjoy the Heirloom Farmers Market, tours of Pusch House, the gardens and youth summer art. The children’s craft of the day will be “Rock Art Garden Sitters.”



Public Art Tours - Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Town’s many public art works. Tours offered year-round.

Tuesday, Sept.12, & 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To reserve your space, contact Margie Adler at madler@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-4758.



FREE GALLERIES AND EXHIBITS



Artist Nest at the Hilton El Conquistador Resort - 10000 N. Oracle Road

Sept. 1 - 30 from 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Featured artist: Linda Ahearn, professional painter, sculptor, instructor and owner of Toscana Gallery.



7th Annual Roche Tissue Diagnostics Campus Exhibition - 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive

To view this exhibition, advance notice of at least 48 hours is required. Please call the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance at 520-797-3959, ext. 1. Visits may be scheduled Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Southern Arizona Arts Guild Exhibit at the Oro Valley Community Center - 10555 N. La Cañada Drive

Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Pop Up Arts Exhibit at the Oro Valley Marketplace - 1880 E. Tangerine Road (near State Farm)

Exhibit open 24 hours

Art is popping up in vacant store fronts around Oro Valley, thanks to a partnership with Oro Valley’s public and private schools. During the month of September, check out the exhibit from Casas Christian School.



Pima Federal Credit Union Steam Pump - 11025 N. Oracle Road

Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the month of September, stop by to see their sculpture The Promise by local artist, Linda Ahern.



In addition to the above specials, concerts, events and exhibits, don’t forget about our friends at the Western National Parks Association (12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive), with their lively calendar of free weekly events, monthly speakers, exhibits, book signings, special craft sales, classes, tours and more. Visit http://www.wnpa.org/#events.

There’s also the Oro Valley Gaslight Music Hall (13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165), with its entertaining mix of concerts and family-friendly entertainment.

And coming soon is The Artful Space (12995 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165), a unique, mixed-use venue that celebrates the arts and those who embrace the creative side of life.

For more information on the events, please visit www.orovalleyaz.gov or contact Economic Development Manager Amanda Jacobs at 520-229-4735 or ajacobs@orovalleyaz.gov.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.