Move in day for U of A freshmen

It was a very busy day on the U of A campus. Traffic jams and furniture moving from cars to residence halls.



Thursday, Aug. 17 was one of the big moving days for students. Mainly freshmen, as they get to know their new surroundings.



In total 1,790 students moved into their dorm rooms today. By the end of the weekend there be 6,600 students that will be moved into their rooms.



Some advice from the housing folks at the U of A:

Limit the amounts of things students bring. Don't pack the whole house or bedroom and think it will fit into a small dorm room. It won't fit.

Plus parents and students should read all the material about moving day. So they're informed about changes to parking or anything else.

