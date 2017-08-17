Move in day for U of A freshmen

The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
In total 1,790 students will move into their dorm rooms today. By the end of the weekend there be 6,600 students should be moved into their rooms.
Authorities said they seized 30,000 counterfeit pills that contain the powerful opioid painkiller fentanyl in Arizona.
Each of the final candidates for the top leadership role in the Tucson Unified School District will appear at an individual forum to take questions and allow the public to comment.
"It is a tightrope," said Chief Chris Magnus. The Tucson Police Department's leader is often publicly outspoken on political and social issues.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.