NEHS students at Jack W. Harmon Elementary plan service activities for 2017-18

Submitted by Angie Beauchene, Principal of Jack W. Harmon Elementary

National Elementary Honor Society students at Jack W. Harmon Elementary met to plan service activities for the 2017-2018 school year.

Some of the activities planned include partnering with kindergarten teachers to help kindergarten students increase reading skills, participating in the Veteran's Day assembly, assisting with the annual food drive and facilitating a hat and gloves drive.

