National Parks invite high school students to southern AZ Youth Outdoor Summit

Police are investigating a local mobile mechanic, who is allegedly operating under a fake business license. Multiple people have come forward to say he's ripped them off.
Police are investigating a local mobile mechanic, who is allegedly operating under a fake business license. Multiple people have come forward to say he's ripped them off.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
Students at the University of Arizona are starting to settle in to their new homes on campus. The U of A Police Department is working to make sure these students are safe and get the help they need at all hours of the day.
Students at the University of Arizona are starting to settle in to their new homes on campus. The U of A Police Department is working to make sure these students are safe and get the help they need at all hours of the day.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
Who out there in our community could use your helping hand, if even just for a few hours a week?
Who out there in our community could use your helping hand, if even just for a few hours a week?
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.