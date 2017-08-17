UAPD and residence life working together to keep students safe

Students at the University of Arizona are starting to settle in to their new homes on campus.



The U of A Police Department is working to make sure these students are safe and get the help they need at all hours of the day.



UAPD is working with residence life to keep an eye out near residence halls.



Two to four officers will be out between 10 pm and 3 am to help keep students safe, but also help them with anything else they might need.



Natalie Mills is a freshman who said it's nice to know officers will be around to help with things she's concerned about.



"Just like walking around campus. I usually like to walk with a friend but I know I can't always do that. So I guess just like being alone at night," Mills said.



"Knowing where I am and just like getting to and from my dorm and from my classes by myself easily. That's one of my concerns," said Caitin Callahan, a freshman.



As many as as 20 UAPD officers are out and about all around campus, depending on the weekend. But the officers near the dorms are there specifically to keep an eye on students who are going to and from residence halls.



Cindy Spasoff, public information officer with UAPD said the officers really work to put themselves out there foot, on bikes or golf carts.



"It's about interacting with the community and you don't have such a big area that you need a police car to respond and sometimes s golf cart is more interactive with people and people will approach you and ask questions.. it's much easier," Spasoff said.



Other safety tips to keep in mind:

Emergency blue lights are all around campus. Anyone can push a button and be connected to UAPD.

Another helpful tool is the LiveSafe app. It lets you communicate directly with UAPD. You can even send them a text. The app also lets you send send your location to a friend or family members so they can keep an eye on you as you're walking outside.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.