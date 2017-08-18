Police investigating local mobile car repair scam

Police are investigating a local mobile mechanic, who is allegedly operating under a fake business license. Multiple people have come forward to say he's ripped them off.
A man walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union Wednesday afternoon and told employees he had a weapon, though no weapon was ever shown, and demanded money, according to Tucson police.
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
Authorities said they seized 30,000 counterfeit pills that contain the powerful opioid painkiller fentanyl in Arizona.
Following a weekend of racial clashes in Virginia, Arizona civil rights leaders have been demanding the removal of Confederate memorials around our state.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
