OVERTIME: Silva shines in season-opening win for Sunnyside

Senior Jose Silva scored on a 55-yard reception and a 96-yard interception return in the Blue Devils 36-16 win over Nogales.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour.
As the Arizona Cardinals training camp drags on, Tyrann Mathieu is looking more and more like his old "Honey Badger" self.
Patrick Corbin came within an out short of his first career shutout and first complete game since 2013 in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday.
A judge has refused to dismiss the Arizona Diamondbacks' lawsuit against Maricopa County over Chase Field but ordered the two sides to participate in proceedings intended to resolve the dispute without going to trial.
