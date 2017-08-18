OVERTIME: Silva shines in season-opening win for Sunnyside

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Noagles' Leo Yepiz (21), Josh Tapia (8) and Jesus Urena (62) look on during second quarter action of Thursday night's loss at Sunnyside.

Sunnyside's Jose Silva gets stretched out for cramps after his 96-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Senior Jose Silva scored two big touchdowns for Sunnyside, one on offense and one on defense Thursday night helping lead the Blue Devils to a 36-16 season-opening win over visiting Nogales.

The game was the first high school football affair this season in the entire state of Arizona and in the four-game Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic.

Silva, who had never scored a varsity touchdown entering the night, found the end zone in the first half on a 55-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Joe Fuentes.

He sealed the win with a school record 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Apaches (0-1) were driving to take the lead.

Fuentes ran for a pair of scores (16 and 53 yards). Junior running back Willie Rose had the Blue Devils other touchdown.

Sunnyside (1-0) led 13-3 early before Nogales rallied in the second quarter to take a 16-13 advantage.

Apaches senior quarterback Josh Tapia threw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Leo Yepiz (20 yards) and a 64-yard strike to Ivan Romero.

Romero suffered what looked like a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter and his status for the remainder of the season will be evaluated in the coming days.

Next up Nogales hosts Ironwood Ridge in Week 1 while Sunnyside visits Pueblo.

The other three games in the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic will be played Friday night at 7 p.m. including our KOLD Overtime Game of the Week with Marana hosting Ironwood Ridge.

Rincon will debut their new Arizona Cardinals sponsored football field when the Rangers host Pueblo.

The final Classic game pits Palo Verde against Tanque Verde.

Our Damien Alameda and David Kelly will have all the highlights on our long-running high school football show Overtime, which follows the KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m.

