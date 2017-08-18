TUSD working to re-enroll dropouts through Steps For Success program

Volunteers from Tucson Unified School District, the City of Tucson's mayor's office and other organizations will be working to get students who have d ropped out of school back in class.

It is part of their semi-annual Steps For Success program.

They go door to door talking to students who are no longer attending school, in hopes of re-enrolling them.

The students have d ropped out for a variety of reason and TUSD educators say they can supply them with the necessary resources to get a diploma.

“Sometimes when you are visiting them, you have to make a conscious effort to reassure them that they are good kids, but like all kids sometimes make bad decisions, and the decision to not go to school has really drastic consequences,” said Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD interim superintendent.

Many of the students who volunteers make contact with, are just a few credits short of graduation.

Over the last three years, volunteers have talked to almost a1,000 students, and re-enrolled half of them, but only about 90 graduated. Trujillo said they are working to increase that number.

“We want to have a student success plan upon their return,” he said. “For kids that have been disconnected from school for a while it is important to have a reentry plan, so there is a team of adults that receive them as they come in and that monitor their attendance and their grades to make sure they are successfully entered into the academic world.”

Tucson News Now’s Craig Thomas will be one of the volunteers working to get students back in class.

