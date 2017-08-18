TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
TOP STORIES
The University of Arizona men's basketball team and its travel party are safe after a deadly terror attack near the team hotel in Barcelona on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the team.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, were in Spain for an exhibition tour.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vOOwVC
In the battle between the city of Tucson and the state of Arizona over the destruction of seized guns, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in the state's favor Thursday, Aug 17.
The court issued the following opinion:
"We accept jurisdiction of the State's special action and hold, in accordance with article 13, section 2 of the Arizona Constitution, that A.R.S. 12-945(B) and 13-3108(F) supercede Tucson Code 2-142."
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uMScKr
Police are investigating a local mobile mechanic, who is allegedly operating under a fake business license. Multiple people have come forward to say he's ripped them off.
"He doesn't have a license with the Arizona Corporate Commission. We also confirmed with the City of Tucson, he does not have a license on file,” Susann Miller, Director of Communication and Consumer Affairs for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona said.
Tucson News Now wanted to ask Weaver a few questions. When we called his phone this message came on: "At the subscribers request this phone does
not accept incoming calls."
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wn2Y9D
HAPPENING TODAY
Volunteers are going door to door for Steps For Success.
It is a program aimed at getting students who have dropped at of school for whatever reason to come back to graduate.
Students are given resources like counselors to achieve that diploma.
Many of the students on the list are just a few credits shy of graduation.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be sunny with low humidity.
Afternoon highs will be near 100 degrees.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
