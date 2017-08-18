ESPN: Arizona coach Rodriguez being sued by former agency

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez is being sued by the agency that once represented him, according to an ESPN report.
Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez is being sued by the agency that once represented him, according to an ESPN report.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour. The Grand Canyon University basketball team was also there.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour. The Grand Canyon University basketball team was also there.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analysis every step of UA Football.
UA is coming off a 9-9-1 season in which they failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
UA is coming off a 9-9-1 season in which they failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The University of Arizona Wildcats used strong second and third quarters to propel themselves to a 99-74 victory over the Mataro All-Stars.
The University of Arizona Wildcats used strong second and third quarters to propel themselves to a 99-74 victory over the Mataro All-Stars.