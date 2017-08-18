ESPN: Arizona coach Rodriguez being sued by former agency

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez is being sued by the agency that once represented him, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura said Creative Arts Agency filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Creative Arts Agency said Rodriguez owes the company $230,000.

Bonagura said CAA represented Rodriguez through the fall of 2015.

ESPN said a UA spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.