Portion of Cortaro Farms Road closed due to seriously injury crash

A portion of Cortaro Farms Road in Marana was closed Friday afternoon due to crash involving serious injuries, city police said.
Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez is being sued by the agency that once represented him, according to an ESPN report.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Volunteers from Tucson Unified School District, the City of Tucson's mayor's office and other organizations will be working to get students who have dropped out of school back in class.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
RIP childhood.
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.
