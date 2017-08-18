Portion of Cortaro Farms Road closed due to seriously injury crash

A portion of Cortaro Farms Road in Marana was closed Friday afternoon due to crash involving serious injuries, city police said.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott, spokesman for the Marana Police Department, said the accident happened at the intersection of Cortaro and Hartman Lane.

Scott said the westbound lanes of Cortaro are closed and drivers should use an alternate route.

Traffic Alert: WB Cortaro Farms at CMO de Oeste is closed for an serious injury collision at Cortaro Farms/Hartman. Use alt routes #MaranaPD — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) August 18, 2017

