Portion of Cortaro Farms Road reopens following serious injury crash

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A portion of Cortaro Farms Road in Marana was closed for several hours Friday afternoon following a crash involving serious injuries, city police said.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott, spokesman for the Marana Police Department, said the accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Cortaro and Hartman Lane.

The roadway reopened by 7 p.m.

