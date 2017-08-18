Residents of the 'forgotten barrio' worry improvements may force them from their homes

There may be some good and some bad with the coming gentrification of the neighborhood, but it's still a question mark.
The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
A portion of Cortaro Farms Road in Marana was closed for several hours Friday afternoon following a crash involving serious injuries, city police said.
Federal officials have rescinded a 2011 policy that allowed national parks to ban the sale of bottled water in an effort to curb litter.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson, has called for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
RIP childhood.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.
