Rep. Grijalva calls for Trump's removal

Rep. Raul Grijalva has called for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson, is a well-known critic of Trump and has said he will lead a protest during the President's rally in Phoenix next week.

READ MORE: Coverage of President Trump's visit to Arizona

Speaking on The Bill Buckmaster Show on KVOI 1030-AM, Grijalva said he agrees with Rep. Jackie Speier, R- California, about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I think we are in the middle of some extraordinary times and in the middle of what I believe is a presidency that has no rudder," Grijalva said. "(Trump) has shown a lack of leadership ... a lack of capacity to understand how to lead that jeopardize this country."

The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 as a response to President John F. Kennedy's death in 1963. It made clear that the vice president becomes president if a president is removed from office or dies or resigns, and that the new president nominates a new vice president.

It also allows members of the executive branch to essentially force Congress to vote on whether to remove the president from office.

The amendment states that the vice president and "a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide" can begin the process of removal if they believe the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

In its 50 years, the 25th Amendment has never been used to remove a president from office.

The amendment, in part, reads:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President. Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within 48 hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within 21 days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within 21 days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.



MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.