Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office

The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties.
A car crashed into a chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night.
As Julie VanderWeken was coming home from the store, in broad daylight, she caught a man stealing mail near Laguna and 15th.
Tanvi Narendran, an 8th grader at St. Michael's School brought home the big prize, with her unique take on two Arizona icons. A saguaro in the front and historic Mission San Xavier del Bac in the background.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
Two Kissimmee, FL, police officers have been shot and killed on Friday night. Separately, two Jacksonville, FL, officers have been shot.
RIP childhood.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!
