Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
A car crashed into this chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night. (Source: Tucson News Now) A car crashed into this chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A car crashed into a chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at the The Joint Chiropractic, 4770 E. Grant Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Tucson News Now's Kristin Haubrich is on her way to the scene. Follow her on Twitter for updates.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Opening week matchups, results

    OVERTIME: Opening week matchups, results

    Saturday, August 19 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-19 04:24:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

    The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

  • SAVAHCS to host nursing job fair

    SAVAHCS to host nursing job fair

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:40:07 GMT

    The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties. 

    The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties. 

  • BREAKING

    Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office

    Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:39:06 GMT
    A car crashed into this chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night. (Source: Tucson News Now)A car crashed into this chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A car crashed into a chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night.

    A car crashed into a chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly