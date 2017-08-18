Car crashes into midtown chiropractic office

A car crashed into this chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A car crashed into a chiropractic office in midtown Tucson Friday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at the The Joint Chiropractic, 4770 E. Grant Road.

There is no word on injuries.

