SAVAHCS to host nursing job fair

SAVAHCS to host nursing job fair

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus will host a Nursing Recruitment Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Auditorium at 3601 South 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ.

SAVAHCS is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties.

Nursing applicants are encouraged to bring resumes when meeting with hiring officials.

For more information regarding the SAVAHCS Nursing Recruitment Fair or for more information on nursing opportunities within the VA, please call Danamarie Towers at (520) 629-1450 extension 6081 or email Danamarie.Towers@va.gov  .

Also, for additional information regarding current nursing opportunities at SAVAHCS and other nursing vacancies within the VA or to apply for a job online, visit www.usajobs.gov.

