Surprising voice calling plays during Sierra Vista high school football

High school football is back and there's a new voice calling play by play for a team in Sierra Vista.



Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, tucked away inside the announcers booth.



According to the Cochise County Sheriff he loves sports, and he loves football, but this about more than that. It's a way for him to be a part of this community that he serves and calls home.



"For 33 years I've had a radio in my hand. A police radio. Now I'm putting that down here for a sports radio."



Dannels will be trading in his uniform for Colts gear on Friday nights and calling play by play during home games. A surprise for some in the stands.



"That someone would take their time. Their personal time to come out here," said Elizabeth Ramirez, a fan at the game Friday night.



"I think it's really important when you have leader in your community who are invested in the children and the sports programs," said Susan Ramirez, a supporter of the team. "It's great to see."



But Dannels says there is nothing surprising about his decision.



"As a sheriff, I'm a part of the community. So this is to me, a part of my job."



Not to mention it's a great way to spend a Friday night.



"What a tradition in America. Friday night football. You come out here and now I get the opportunity to step in the booth and call the game. That's pretty exciting to me," said Dannels.

(Source: Tucson News Now)

