OVERTIME: Brahler brings Nighthawks back for win

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Senior Nick Brahler scored four touchdowns as Ironwood Ridge overcame an early 14-0 deficit Friday night to rally and beat Marana on the road 42-35.

Brahler scored on runs of one, 38, 42 and seven.

His final tally came with 55 seconds to play to give the Nighthawks the win.

Zack Roberts had a pair of first quarter touchdowns for the Tigers (0-1) on one-yard runs.

The scores were set-up by great passing from Marana junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who hit Albert Ubinoha (29 yards) and Diego Miranda (27 yards) to set up the first score.

Bourguet then found Miranda again for 37 on the next scoring drive.

Bourguet threw a pair of touchdown passes to Teon Simmons (27 and 55 yards) and ran for another eight-yard score.

Heath Beemiller found Andrew Cook twice in the end zone for the Nighthawks on passing scores of 35 and 17 yards.

Beemiller also had an interception for Ironwood Ridge as did senior Noah Pallanes who picked off a pair of Bourguet throws.

Ironwood Ridge travels to Nogales in Week 1 while Marana visits Cienega.

