Arizona Soccer topples No. 16 Oklahoma 2-0

Senior Nick Brahler scored four touchdowns as Ironwood Ridge came back for a 42-35 road win at Marana.
Lainey Burdett earned the 11th shutout of her career in the Wildcats season-opening road win.
The high school football season kicked off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
High school football is back and there's a new voice calling play by play for a team in Sierra Vista.
