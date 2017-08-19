Arizona Soccer topples No. 16 Oklahoma 2-0

The Arizona women's soccer team defeated No. 16 Oklahoma on Friday night by a score of 2-0.

Jill Aguilera got the first goal of the game on a breakaway chance that she slotted past the Oklahoma goalkeeper.

Hailey Mazzola got the second tally off a centering pass from Amanda Porter.

Lainey Burdett earned the 11th shutout of her career, having to make only one save.

Arizona will host Beijing Normal in a friendly on Monday at 6 p.m. MST at Mulcahy Staduim.

You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

