Police investigating homicide on south east side of Tucson

Police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the south east side of Tucson that happened on Friday evening, Aug. 18.

Police reported to the scene at 1990 South Craycroft Road near 29th Street around 10:00 p.m. Friday where a man with obvious signs of trauma was located in the front parking lot, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.

Crews from TPD and the Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to the man at the scene before he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He later died at the hospital. Homicide investigators have determined that the man was involved in an altercation in the parking lot, police said.

We will have more information when it is available.

