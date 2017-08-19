Residential structure catches on fire after owners used propane torch to kill weeds

Police in Tucson are asking drivers to avoid the are of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road. The department shared a news alert just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday stating the intersection would be closed for several hours.
A home workshop on the east side of Tucson caught on fire after owners used a propane torch to try and get rid of weeds in their backyard, officials said.
Police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the south east side of Tucson that happened on Friday evening, Aug. 18.
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.
The high school football season kicked off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.
Caleb Tondre, 4, was found at a San Antonio Hotel on the 6300 Block of I-35. The Midland County Sheriff's office says Caleb and his father were found after a relative was put under surveillance.
