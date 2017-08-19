Residential structure catches on fire after owners used propane torch to kill weeds

A home workshop on the east side of Tucson caught on fire after owners used a propane torch to try and get rid of weeds in their backyard, officials said.

Tucson Fire crews responded to calls of smoke coming from a home in the 8200 block of East Nicaragua Drive on Saturday, according to Capt. Julian Herrera, public information officer for the Tucson Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the majority of a backyard workshop structure in flames, TFD said. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, TFD said.

TFD said there were no injuries and the homeowners were not displaced from the house.

TFD said the owners were using a propane torch to get rid of weeds in the backyard about one hour before the fire was reported and although they were taking precautions to wet down the area after burning, it still resulted in severe structure damage.

It took eight units and 21 firefighters approximately eight minutes to get the fire under control, TFD said. The the primary residence was not damaged despite being very close to the workshop.

