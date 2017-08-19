Tucson police: Crash closes Broadway and Kolb

Police in Tucson are asking drivers to avoid the are of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road.

The department shared a news alert just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday stating all four directions of the intersection would be closed for several hours.

It's because of a crash in the area, according to the release. Sgt. Kimberly Bay, a spokeswoman for the department, said it involved a motorcycle and a car.

She said the motorcycle rider, who was seriously hurt, was rushed to the hospital.

