Nearby businesses prepare for boost in sales as UA students return

The University of Arizona is buzzing with students as they return to campus to kick off the new school year. This is welcome news for local business owners who see a big boost in sales with their return.



“It’s just a warm feeling that you get seeing everybody getting ready for school,” UA Senior, Andrew Page said.



Thousands of students are unpacking their bags and moving into the U of A from summer break.



“I just moved in today,” UA Junior, Tommy Padula said.



“I’m still unpacking, still getting everything set up,” UA Junior, Abby Williams said.



New this year, the Steak N Shake restaurant inside the Student Union Center. They opened on Wednesday.



“I’ve already been there today so I probably need to control myself a little bit,” Williams said.

Also new for this school year, located just off of University and Tyndall – Cup it Up American Grill. Employees said they are a healthy dinning option with grains, meats and veggies. They’re already seeing an influx of students.

“Students will come in and the line will be out the door like crazy,” Goel Ellis, Cup it Up American Grill employee said.

Other long-time businesses on University, like Frog & Firken, said mid-July to mid-August is always the slowest time of year. But they plan ahead knowing sales d rop when students are gone.

“We stock pile when we can – when the numbers are good because you know you’re going to need that. It’s the cycle of business,” General Manager of Frog & Firken, Jonathan Graham, said.

Now they’re ramping up as the students return.

“I just hired fifteen people in the last three weeks, so now it’s kind of that mad scramble to get everybody trained and get everybody right,” Graham said.

Classes officially start at the U of A on Monday.

“Might be a little bit hard this school year, but I’m up for the challenge,” Padula said.

