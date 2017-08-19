Nearby businesses prepare for boost in sales as UA students return

The University of Arizona is buzzing with students as they return to campus to kick off the new school year.
The University of Arizona is buzzing with students as they return to campus to kick off the new school year. This is welcome news for local business owners who see a big boost in sales with their return.
Police in Tucson are asking drivers to avoid the are of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road. The department shared a news alert just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday stating the intersection would be closed for several hours.
Police in Tucson are asking drivers to avoid the are of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road. The department shared a news alert just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday stating the intersection would be closed for several hours.
A home workshop on the east side of Tucson caught on fire after owners used a propane torch to try and get rid of weeds in their backyard, officials said.
A home workshop on the east side of Tucson caught on fire after owners used a propane torch to try and get rid of weeds in their backyard, officials said.
Police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the south east side of Tucson that happened on Friday evening, Aug. 18.
Police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the south east side of Tucson that happened on Friday evening, Aug. 18.
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.