Arizona Volleyball displays a ton of talent in scrimmage

Julia Patterson takes over for the graduated Penina Snuka as the Wildcats' setter.

Arizona held its annual Red-Blue volleyball scrimmage on Saturday in McKale Center in front of a few hundred fans who took advantage of their first opportunity to see the 2017 Wildcats.

Team Red defeated Team Blue 4-0 (28-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23) in the four-set scrimmage.

Players switched teams between sets as head coach Dave Rubio used the intrasquad scrimmage to get looks at various lineups.

"I was impressed that we were able to function at the level that we did," said head coach Dave Rubio. "I've said all along that we have some high-level talent and I think that was demonstrated today.

Kendra Dahlke led the way with 17 kills and 14 digs, while Tyler Spriggs added 15 kills and Paige Whipple notched 14. Devyn Cross posted a match-high seven blocks and Kimberly Gutierrez dug 22 balls to lead the way. Jade Turner recorded eight kills on 14 swings (.571).

Sophomore Julia Patterson is set to take over for four-year starter and All-American setter Penina Snuka this season. She had 52 assists and eight digs for the red team.

UA opens the season next weekend in Nashville, Tennessee in the LUV Invitational. Arizona takes on East Tennessee State (8 a.m. MST) and Lipscomb (5:30 p.m. MST) on Saturday and Middle Tennessee on Sunday (10 a.m. MST).

