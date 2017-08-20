TFD: Crews battle Duplex fire in Tucson

Tucson Fire Department crews battle flames at a duplex in Tucson after they said a cooking device was left unattended on the back patio.
The University of Arizona is buzzing with students as they return to campus to kick off the new school year. This is welcome news for local business owners who see a big boost in sales with their return.
Police in Tucson are asking drivers to avoid the are of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road. The department shared a news alert just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday stating the intersection would be closed for several hours.
A home workshop on the east side of Tucson caught on fire after owners used a propane torch to try and get rid of weeds in their backyard, officials said.
Police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the south east side of Tucson that happened on Friday evening, Aug. 18.
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
