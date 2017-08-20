TFD: Crews battle Duplex fire in Tucson

Tucson Fire Department crews battle flames at a duplex in Tucson after they said a cooking device was left unattended on the back patio.

TFD crews responded to calls of smoke around 9:20 a.m. at a duplex in the 4200 block of East Cienega Drive on Sunday morning, said Capt. Julian Herrera, Public Information Officer for the Tucson Fire Department.

TFD said the rear patio of the duplex was "fully involved in flames." Fire crews used hose lines to attack the flames coming from the rear of the building, TFD said.

There were no occupants inside the home during the fire, TFD said. It took nine units and 23 firefighters 13 minutes to control the fire. The duplex was severely damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries, TFD said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.