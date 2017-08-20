WATCH: Solar Eclipse 2017 with the KOLD News 13 weather team

Weather permitting, all of North America will get a glimpse of the sun being eclipsed by the moon Monday.

For those of us in Tucson, we will only get a partial eclipse.

To make sure you have a great view of this historic event, the KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team will be live on Facebook and our website from 9-11 a.m. to bring you video from across the country.

The moon will block a portion of the sun for nearly four hours across parts of the U.S., beginning in Oregon at 9:05 p.m. Arizona time and ending on the Carolina coast at 1:09 p.m. NASA said the longest duration for the total eclipse will be near Carbondale, IL, where the sun will be completely covered for two minutes and 40 seconds.

This is the first total solar eclipse viewable from the continental U.S. since 1979, and the first coast-to-coast in 99 years. A 1991 eclipse could be seen in clear weather from Hawaii.

WARNING: NEVER STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN. Use only approved devices (eclipse glasses, pinhole camera, etc.) for viewing the eclipse.

