Father cautions others after son receives $930 check for body spray

Rasmussen said he plans to file a police report for what happened to his son (Source: Tucson News Now).

A local father is speaking out after his teenage son nearly fell victim to what he calls a “disturbing scam” as he tried to sell perfume on-line.



“It really bothers me that they would prey upon a 14 year old child – especially my child,” Chris Rasmussen said.



Chris Rasmussen’s son, Luis, recently posted an ad for an 8-pack of body spray for $20 bucks on the app, “Wish Local” – as a way to get money to support his photography hobby.



“I was trying to get a camera with the money,” Luis Rasmussen said.



Within an hour of posting the ad, he got a response from a man in Texas, who said he was ready to send a check. Thrilled to have a buyer so soon, Luis gave the man his home address. Then, on Saturday morning there was a knock at the Rasmussen’s front door.



“Low and behold it was a FedEx delivering an overnight package,” Chris Rasmussen said.



Rasmussen found a check inside. It was made out to his son for $930 dollars. He was confused and as he took a closer look at the check, he said it seemed real.

“It does have a watermark on it. This is a legitimate title company where this is coming from,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said he believes the man in Texas wanted his son to deposit it the check, keep $200 for himself and send them $730 back. To most kids that’d seem like a great deal - Luis felt let down when he realized it could be a hoax.

“I was mainly sad. Because I knew when I saw the check it was all fake,” Luis Rasmussen said.

We tried calling the interested buyer but this automated message played, “The Google subscriber you have called is not available."

Rasmussen plans to file a police report and wants all parents to be vigilant when it comes to their kids and who they are talking to on-line.



“It’s a very valuable life lesson to learn. There are people out there who will prey upon those who are inexperienced.”

