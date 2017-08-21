Father cautions others after son receives $930 check for body spray

A local father is speaking out after his teenage son nearly fell victim to what he calls a “disturbing scam” as he tried to sell perfume on-line.
All of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun on Monday, August 21, 2017, NASA said. It is the first total solar eclipse to pass the entire continental United States since June 8, 1918.
A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.
Tucson Fire Department crews battle flames at a duplex in Tucson after they said a cooking device was left unattended on the back patio.
The University of Arizona is buzzing with students as they return to campus to kick off the new school year. This is welcome news for local business owners who see a big boost in sales with their return.